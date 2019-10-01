‘The Stand’: Nat Wolff Joins CBS All Access’ Stephen King Adaptation

EXCLUSIVE: Nat Wolff (Stella’s Last Weekend) has been cast opposite Alexander Skarsgård in The Stand, an adaptation of Stephen King’s novel at CBS All Access.

In addition to Skarsgård, Wolff joins James Marsden, Amber Heard, Odessa Young, Jovan Adepo, Owen Teague, Henry Zaga, Brad William Henke and Whoopi Goldberg in the drama, which is currently filming in Vancouver.

Wolff plays Lloyd Henreid, a petty criminal who becomes fiercely loyal to Randall Flagg, the Dark Man (Skarsgård).

Written by Josh Boone and Ben Cavell, The Stand is King’s apocalyptic vision of a world decimated by plague and embroiled in an elemental struggle between good and evil. The fate of mankind rests on the frail shoulders of the 108-year-old Mother Abagail (Goldberg) and a handful of survivors. Their worst nightmares are embodied in a man with a lethal smile and unspeakable powers: Randall Flagg, the Dark Man (Skarsgård).

The series will be produced by CBS Television Studios. Josh Boone and Ben Cavell will write and executive produce, with Boone also directing. Stephen King will write the last chapter of the series, providing a new coda that isn’t found in the book. Roy Lee, Jimmy Miller and Richard P. Rubinstein will also serve as executive producers with Will Weiske serving as co-executive producer. Knate Lee, Jill Killington and Owen King will serve as producers.

Wolff most recently starred in Stella’s Last Weekend, alongside his brother, Alex Wolff, and directed by his mother, Polly Draper. He next stars in the military action film The Kill Team opposite Skarsgård, and set to hit theaters October 25. Also releasing this fall is crime thriller Semper Fi, directed by Henry-Alex Rubin. Other upcoming projects include Paramount Picture’s Body Cam, opposite Mary J. Blige, as well as fantasy adventure Mortal; comedic-drama Good Posture, alongside Grace Van Patten and Emily Mortimer and Gia Coppola’s Mainstream, with Maya Hawke, Alexa Demia, and Andrew Garfield. He’s repped by CAA, Untitled Entertainment and Definition Entertainment.