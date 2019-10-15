‘The Stand’: Heather Graham Joins CBS All Access’ Stephen King Adaptation

EXCLUSIVE: Heather Graham has joined the cast of The Stand, an adaptation of Stephen King’s novel at CBS All Access.

Graham will play Rita Blakemoor, a wealthy woman who is ill prepared for the end of the world and attempts to escape superflu-infested New York City.

Graham joins previously announced cast members James Marsden, Amber Heard, Odessa Young, Jovan Adepo, Owen Teague, Henry Zaga, Brad William Henke, Eion Bailey, Katherine McNamara, Hamish Linklater, Alexander Skarsgård and Whoopi Goldberg.

Written by Josh Boone and Ben Cavell, The Stand is King’s apocalyptic vision of a world decimated by plague and embroiled in an elemental struggle between good and evil. The fate of mankind rests on the frail shoulders of the 108-year-old Mother Abagail (Goldberg) and a handful of survivors. Their worst nightmares are embodied in a man with a lethal smile and unspeakable powers: Randall Flagg, the Dark Man (Skarsgård).

The series will be produced by CBS Television Studios.

Graham will next be seen on the big screen in the April Mullen-directed conspiracy thriller, Wander, alongside Aaron Eckhart and Katheryn Winnick. Her previously film credits include Boogie Nights, Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me and others. On TV, she has recurred in Angie Tribeca, Get Shorty, Law & Order: True Crime and Flaked. Graham is repped by RMS Productions, Paradigm, APA and Morris Yorn Barnes.