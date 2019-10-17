‘The Stand’: Greg Kinnear Joins CBS All Access’ Stephen King Adaptation

Greg Kinnear has joined the cast of The Stand, an adaptation of Stephen King’s novel at CBS All Access.

Kinnear will play Glen Bateman. A widowed professor when the superflu hits, Glen Bateman was accustomed to a solitary life. When he encounters other survivors, his curiosity is piqued by Mother Abagail’s visions.

Kinnear joins previously announced cast members James Marsden, Amber Heard, Heather Graham, Odessa Young, Jovan Adepo, Owen Teague, Henry Zaga, Brad William Henke, Eion Bailey, Katherine McNamara, Hamish Linklater, Alexander Skarsgård and Whoopi Goldberg.

Written by Josh Boone and Ben Cavell, The Stand is King’s apocalyptic vision of a world decimated by plague and embroiled in an elemental struggle between good and evil. The fate of mankind rests on the frail shoulders of the 108-year-old Mother Abagail (Goldberg) and a handful of survivors. Their worst nightmares are embodied in a man with a lethal smile and unspeakable powers: Randall Flagg, the Dark Man (Skarsgård).

The series will be produced by CBS Television Studios.

Oscar-nominated and Emmy-winning actor Kinnear next can be seen starring opposite Isabelle Huppert and Marisa Tomei in Ira Sachs’ Frankie for Sony Pictures Classics. Earlier this year, Kinnear starred as the title character in his directorial debut, Phil, as well as in the biopic Brian Banks, opposite Aldis Hodge, and in Netflix’s The Red Sea Diving Resort opposite Chris Evans and Ben Kingsley. He has wrapped production on a variety of projects including Good People, a half-hour comedy pilot co-starring Lisa Kudrow from Empire co-creator Lee Daniels and Whitney Cummings, Misbehaviour opposite Keira Knightley, and Dreamland opposite Gary Oldman. He’s repped by WME, Anonymous Content and attorney Rick Genow.