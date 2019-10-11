‘The Stand’: Eion Bailey, Katherine McNamara & Hamish Linklater Join CBS All Access Limited Series

Eion Bailey (Once Upon a Time), Katherine McNamara (Arrow) and Hamish Linklater (Legion) have been cast in The Stand, CBS All Access’ limited-series adaptation of Stephen King’s classic novel.

The trio joins Alexander Skarsgard, James Marsden, Amber Heard, Odessa Young, Jovan Adepo, Owen Teague, Henry Zaga, Brad William Henke, Whoopi Goldberg, Daniel Sunjata and Nat Wolff in the drama, which is filming in Vancouver.

Written by Josh Boone and Ben Cavell, The Stand is King’s apocalyptic vision of a world decimated by plague and embroiled in an elemental struggle between good and evil. The fate of mankind rests on the frail shoulders of the 108-year-old Mother Abagail (Goldberg) and a handful of survivors. Their worst nightmares are embodied in a man with a lethal smile and unspeakable powers: Randall Flagg, the Dark Man (Skarsgård).

Bailey will play Teddy Weizak, a superflu survivor and member of the body crew, alongside Harold (Teague), in Boulder, CO. McNamara is Julie Lawry, a small-town girl with a wild side who is one of Lloyd’s (Wolff) conquests in Las Vegas. Linklater is set as Dr. Ellis, a military colonel and infectious-disease specialist who dreams of being the hero who stops the superflu.

Bailey’s TV credits include Once Upon a Time, Ray Donovan, The Last Tycoon and Band of Brothers. McNamara plays Mia Smoak on Arrow and was a series regular on Shadowhunters. Repped by CAA, Atlas Artists and Jackoway Tyerman, her credits also include The Fosters and Happyland. Linklater recurs on Legion and next appears on the upcoming Tell Me Your Secrets. His TV works also includes Fargo, The Crazy Ones and The Newsroom.

