‘The Right Stuff’: Kaley Ronayne To Recur On Nat Geo Series

EXCLUSIVE: Kaley Ronayne (Gotham) is set for a key recurring role opposite Jake McDorman in Nat Geo’s upcoming scripted series The Right Stuff, based on Tom Wolfe’s best-selling nonfiction book.

The Right Stuff, from Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way and Warner Horizon Scripted Television, looks at what would become America’s first “reality show,” as the ambitious astronauts and their families become instant celebrities in a competition that either will kill them or make them immortal in the quest to be a part of Project Mercury.

Ronayne will play Dee O’Hara, a nurse for the Mercury Seven. Unlike the NASA doctors, who are nervous and star-struck around astronauts, Dee is unaffected by the instant celebrity of the seven men. Dedicated to her work and integral in building the astronaut medical wing at Cape Canaveral, Dee ultimately strikes up an unlikely friendship with the enigmatic Alan Shepard (Jake McDorman).

Cast also includes Patrick J. Adams, Colin O’Donoghue, Aaron Staton, Michael Trotter, Micah Stock and James Lafferty.

Ronayne has recurred on Fox’s Gotham, Cinemax’s Quarry, TNT’s Public Morals, and Lifetime’s Army Wives. Her other credits include Blue Bloods, Chicago PD, NCIS and The Carrie Diaries, among others. She is repped by AC Management, Abrams Artists Agency, and Mitch Smelkinson at Stone, Genow, Smelkinson, Binder & Christopher.