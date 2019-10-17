‘The Outsider’: Stephen King Series Adaptation Gets HBO Premiere Date

HBO has set a January premiere date for drama series The Outsider, based on Stephen King’s bestselling novel. The 10-episode series will debut with back-to-back episodes at 9 and 10 PM, Sunday, January 12. It hails from The Night Of co-creator/executive producer Richard Price, executive producer Andrew Bernstein, director-producer Jack Bender (Mr. Mercedes), Jason Bateman’s Aggregate Films and Temple Hill Entertainment. MRC is the studio. Bateman will direct the first two episodes.

Starring Ben Mendelsohn and Cynthia Erivo, The Outsider explores the investigation into the gruesome murder of a local boy and the mysterious force surrounding the case. It follows police detective Ralph Anderson (Mendelsohn), as he sets out to investigate the mutilated body of 11-year-old Frankie Peterson found in the Georgia woods. The mysterious circumstances surrounding this horrifying crime leads Ralph, still grieving the recent death of his own son, to bring in unorthodox private investigator Holly Gibney (Erivo), whose uncanny abilities he hopes will help explain the unexplainable.

Cast also includes series regulars Bill Camp, Mare Winningham, Paddy Considine, Julianne Nicholson, Yul Vázquez, Jeremy Bobb, Marc Menchaca, along with Hettienne Park, Michael Esper, Derek Cecil and Max Beesley who are recurring.

Price executive produces with Bateman and Michael Costigan via Aggregate Films, Marty Bowen for Temple Hill Entertainment, Bender, Bernstein, who also directs multiple episodes and Dennis Lehane, who is a writer. MRC is the studio on the project, which is being produced by Bateman’s Aggregate Films and Temple Hill Entertainment in association with Civic Center Media. Mendelsohn also is a producer.