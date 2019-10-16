‘The Outsider’: Derek Cecil & Max Beesley To Recur In HBO Drama Series

EXCLUSIVE: Derek Cecil (House of Cards) and Jamestown star Max Beesley are set to recur opposite Ben Mendelsohn in The Outsider, based on Stephen King’s bestselling novel, from The Night Of co-creator/executive producer Richard Price, director-producer Jack Bender (Mr. Mercedes) Jason Bateman’s Aggregate Films and Temple Hill Entertainment. MRC is the studio. Bateman will direct the first two episodes.



In The Outsider, a seemingly straightforward investigation into the gruesome murder of a local boy leads a seasoned cop and an unorthodox investigator to question everything they believe to be real, as an insidious supernatural force edges its way into the case.

Cecil will play Andy Katcavage. Beesley will portray Seale Bolton.

In addition to Mendelsohn, they join previously announced series regulars Cynthia Erivo, Bill Camp, Mare Winningham, Paddy Considine, Julianne Nicholson, Yul Vázquez, Jeremy Bobb, Marc Menchaca, along with Hettienne Park and Michael Esper who are recurring.

Price executive produces with Bateman and Michael Costigan via Aggregate Films, Marty Bowen for Temple Hill Entertainment, Bender, Andrew Bernstein, who also directs multiple episodes and Dennis Lehane, who is a writer. MRC is the studio on the project, which is being produced by Bateman’s Aggregate Films and Temple Hill Entertainment. Mendelsohn also is a producer.

Through their relationship with Stephen King, Temple Hill Entertainment’s Bowen and Bender secured the rights for the title and attached Price to write and executive produce.

Cecil can be seen in a supporting role in Sundance pic The Tomorrow Man, opposite John Lithgow and Blythe Danner. Known for his recurring role as Seth Grayson on House of Cards, Cecil also had key recurring roles on Cinemax’s Banshee and HBO’s Treme. He’s repped by APA and One Entertainment.

Beesley currently stars on the hit UK drama series Jamestown. His other credits include guest-starring roles on Flack and Homeland and a recurring arc opposite Terrence Howard on Empire. His feature work includes indie feature Pawn, The Last Minute, Kill Me Later and Hotel. Beesley is repped by APA, Authentic, and Independent Talent in the UK.