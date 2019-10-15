‘The Outpost’ Renewed For Season 3 By The CW

The CW has picked up a third season of fantasy-adventure series The Outpost for premiere in summer 2020. Starring Jessica Green, Jake Stormoen, Imogen Waterhouse and Anand Deasi-Barochia, the series hails from Electric Entertainment, Arrowstorm Entertainment and executive producers Dean Devlin and Jonathan Glassner. The renewal was announced at Mipcom.

Created by Kynan Griffin and Jason Faller, The Outpost follows Talon (Green), the lone survivor of a race called the “Blackbloods.” In a lawless fortress on the edge of the civilized world, Talon must learn to master her supernatural powers, and ally with a Queen who has been in hiding to defend the world against a fanatical religious dictator.

Season 2, which wrapped on September 26, averaged .13 in the 18-49 demo, down 7.69% from season 1, and 590,000 total viewers, down 6.09% vs season 1.

The Outpost also is executive produced by Electric Entertainment’s team of Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson and by Arrowstorm Entertainment’s team of Jason Faller and Kynan Griffin, the team behind the cult favorite Mythica films. Jennifer Griffin of Arrowstorm Entertainment and Jonathan English of Balkanic Media are also producing.