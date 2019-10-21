‘The Moodys’: Fox Sets Premiere Date For Holiday Comedy Event Series

Fox has set Wednesday, December 4 for the premiere of holiday comedy event series The Moodys. The adaptation of the Australian series, starring Denis Leary and Elizabeth Perkins, will air over three nights, with back-to-back episodes beginning Wednesday, December 4 at 9 and 9:30 PM on Fox. The series continues the following week with back-to-back episodes on Monday, December 9 and Tuesday, December 10, also at 9 and 9:30 PM.

Written by comedy veterans Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg and Tad Quill, The Moodys follows a tight-knit, but slightly dysfunctional family of five, all of whom gather in their hometown of Chicago for the “perfect” holiday. From break-ups to arrests to sharing one bathroom, each family member is packing his/her own eccentricities and hiding secrets from the others.

The family includes Sean Sr. (Leary), his wife, Ann (Perkins), and their three grown children – Dan (Francois Arnaud), the youngest of the siblings and the “creative one”; Bridge (Chelsea Frei), the middle sister and the “overachiever”; and Sean Jr. (Jay Baruchel), the oldest sibling and “screw-up,” still living at home with his parents.

Cast also includes Maria Gabriela de Faria, Josh Segarra, Kevin Bigley, Gerry Dee, Ulka Simone Mohanty and Megan Park.

Fisher, Greenberg and Quill executive produce The Moodys with Eric Tannenbaum and Kim Tannenbaum of The Tannenbaum Co. as well as Trent O’Donnell and Phil Lloyd, creators of the original series, and Jason Burrows — all three from Jungleboys FTV Pty Limited, the production company behind the Australian series. The Moodys is a co-production of CBS Television Studios and Fox Entertainment.