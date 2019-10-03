‘The Masked Singer’ Slips, Still Tops In Demo Ratings; ‘Stumptown’ Steady-ish, ‘Almost Family’ Soft In Debut

Fox’s The Masked Singer (2.0 in 18-49 after an upward adjustment, 6.8 million) was down double-digits from its Season 2 premiere to log its lowest L+SD marks to date. Yet, the celebrity contest was the highest rated broadcast program on Wednesday night by a wide margin and is on track to once again rank as the No.1 entertainment program of the week in L+SD 18-49. The Masked Singer logged an Episode 1-to-Episode 2 drop-off of -20% vs. -23% in its maiden season.

The Masked Singer led to Fox’s new drama Almost Family (0.7, 3 million). While its 0.7 L+SD demo debut would be considered OK given the ratings levels so far this fall, holding onto 35% of its sizable demo lead-in and also squandering most of The Masked Singer audience is less than stellar.

The strong delayed viewing gains for the premiere ABC’s Stumptown may be starting to help the show’s linear performance. In Week 2, the drama starring Cobie Smulders, drew 4 million total viewers and a 0.7 adults 18-49 rating. The demo delivery was even with the series opener (and may be a tiny fraction higher if we drill down into the decimals). However, total viewership was down -14%.

Of ABC’s Wednesday comedy block, The Goldbergs (1.0, 4.3 million), Schooled (0.8, 3.4 million) and Modern Family (1.1, 4.3 million) were all on par with last week, while Single Parents (0.8, 2.9 million) ticked up a tenth.

NBC’s Chicago One lineup is tightening its grip on the night in total viewers. Chicagos Med (1.0, 7.6 million) and Chicago Fire (1.1, 7.6 million) both rose in viewers from last week’s season openers, while holding steady in the demo. Chicago P.D. (1.0, 6 million) dipped a notch in both categories. NBC won the night in viewers with Fire and Med as the 1-2 programs.

CBS’ Survivor (1.2, 6.5 million) dipped less than a tenth in the demo from its 90-minute Season 39 premiere last week while inching up in viewers. The Season 3 premiere of SEAL Team (0.7, 5.2 million) was off by a tenth in 18-49 but up a tick in viewers from its Season 2 opener. SWAT (0.6, 4.1 million) may need time to settle into its new time slot. In its Wednesday debut, the drama hit L+SD series lows and was off from Criminal Minds‘ recent average in the hour.