‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ Reads From ‘Don And The Giant Impeach’

The impeachment inquiry is here to stay, declared Late Show host Stephen Colbert. “The relationship is getting serious. It’s unpacked its bags, put its toothbrush in that little cup over the sink.”

The House of Representatives is setting up its procedures for the impeachment inquiry on Thursday, Colbert said, revealing that he will have an exclusive with Speaker Nancy Pelosi. “It makes sense,” he quipped. “You make history, the next step is to talk to me.”

Shifting gears into a segment dubbed “Don and the Giant Impeach,” Colbert talked about the testimony of National Security Council Director for European Affairs Alexander Vindman. His closed door deposition on Tuesday as the first witness in the secret inquiry lasted more than 10 hours.

“It’s way too long for it to be for a good reason,” Colbert said. He likened it to a married man being told by his wife, “Honey, I think we should talk for ten hours.”

Colbert said Vindman dropped “a bombshell,” revealed that the transcript of Trump’s infamous Ukraine phone call omitted words and phrases. “It’s like the 18 1/2 minute gap if Nixon had left out the bad stuff,” said Colbert, adding, “How do you edit that and leave in, “I’d like you do us a favor, though. It’s like a mobster whacking a guy and saying, ‘The cops got nothing. We got rid of some of the body. A large portion of Tony sleeps with the fishes.”

