‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ Zings Upcoming Democratic Presidential Debate

The Late Show host Stephen Colbert was “Doin’ It Donkey Style” tonight, focusing on the Oct. 15 Democratic presidential debate in Westerville, Ohio.

Colbert ran down the list of candidates who qualified, including Bernie Sanders, fresh off a heart attack and ready to take on the challenge, “But just to be safe, they have eliminated the Stairmaster portion of the competition.” said Colbert.

Democrats themselves have acknoweldged that a crowded stage is not ideal. He quoted one Democratic National Committee members who said, “We’re really down to five candidates who have actual traction, and you have a lot of people auditioning for something else.”

Colbert said that’s probably why Sen. Cory Booker plans to show up for the debate dressed as Rum Tum Tugger from the Broadway play Cats.