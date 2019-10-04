Click to Skip Ad
'Joker' Is Wild On Thursday Night With Around $10 Million-Plus

'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' Warns President Trump: "Don't Say That Out Loud!"

CBS

The Late Show with host Stephen Colbert is not known as a big fan of President Donald Trump. But tonight, they offered him some helpful words of wisdom on his public conduct.

“The Constitution gives the accused the right to remain silent. Clearly, Donald Trump has never read the Constitution, ’cause he will not shut the ol’ hamburger hole.”

Colbert was referring to the President’s shouted answer to a group of reporters who asked what he was asking from the Ukranian President in their infamous phone conversation in July.

“I would think if they were honest about it, they would start a major investigation of the Bidens. If it were me, I would recommend they would start an investigation.”

” What are you doing?” said a clearly shocked Colbert. “That is literally what they are impeaching you for. Don’t say that out loud!” Colbert noted, “That’s like if Jeffrey Dahmer showed up in court wearing an apron saying, ” Kiss the cook.”

Watch the routine below:

