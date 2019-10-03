‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ Dissects Donald Trump’s “Perfect Phone Call”

President Donald Trump is battling to give his side of the story on what he calls “The Perfect Phone Call” with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky. He brought the much-maligned phoner up again today during a press conference with Finland’s President Sauli Niinistö.

As you would expect, Stephen Colbert had a different take from the president on the substance of that call.

Trump noted that when he speaks to foreign leaders on the phone, “I know that we have many people listening.”

The Late Show show pounced, switching to his imitation of Trump as to who might be listening: “The Saudis. I believe the Chinese have me bugged pretty good. But not Russia. I just forward them the transcripts directly.”

There was one other bone of contention on “The Perfect Call,” according to Colbert.

“He keeps insisting his phone call was perfect and that the document that proves he’s guilty doesn’t say what we all see it says,” he began. “OK, let’s take a look at this exact transcript. Right on the first page: ‘Not a verbatim transcript of the discussion.'”

Trump lamented that he had recently had “three days of peace” after the “Mueller collusion delusion” before the latest allegations and calls for impeachment surfaced. “What did I do now?”

“It’s good to know even you can’t keep track of your crimes,” Colbert quipped in response. “Here’s my problem: Why did you get three days of peace That’s not fair. I haven’t had a good night’s sleep since you were elected!”

Watch the full take below.