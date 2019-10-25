Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

‘Little Voice’: JJ Abrams & Sara Bareilles Apple Music Series Sets Cast With Brittany O’Grady, Shalini Bathina, Sean Teale & Colton Ryan

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Ted Mundorff Resigning As Head Of Landmark Theatres Chain In Surprise Move

Read the full story

‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ Critiques President Trump’s Comedic Skills

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. (Credit: CBS)
CBS

Every news site in the world had its way with President Donald Trump on Wednesday over his proclamation that the US is building a wall on the Colorado border.

But what everyone missed is that the President was only kidding on the Colorado part.

“It’s clear he was joking,” said Colbert. “You know he was kidding, because he said (the wall) really works.”

Colbert understands the method, as a fellow comedian. He said it’s a time-honored tradition, “before you tell a joke, it’s very important to kick off the joke and say “Kiddingly.”

Watch the routine below.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad