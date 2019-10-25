Every news site in the world had its way with President Donald Trump on Wednesday over his proclamation that the US is building a wall on the Colorado border.
But what everyone missed is that the President was only kidding on the Colorado part.
“It’s clear he was joking,” said Colbert. “You know he was kidding, because he said (the wall) really works.”
Colbert understands the method, as a fellow comedian. He said it’s a time-honored tradition, “before you tell a joke, it’s very important to kick off the joke and say “Kiddingly.”
Watch the routine below.
‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ Critiques President Trump’s Comedic Skills
Every news site in the world had its way with President Donald Trump on Wednesday over his proclamation that the US is building a wall on the Colorado border.
But what everyone missed is that the President was only kidding on the Colorado part.
“It’s clear he was joking,” said Colbert. “You know he was kidding, because he said (the wall) really works.”
Colbert understands the method, as a fellow comedian. He said it’s a time-honored tradition, “before you tell a joke, it’s very important to kick off the joke and say “Kiddingly.”
Watch the routine below.
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.