‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ Critiques President Trump’s Comedic Skills

Every news site in the world had its way with President Donald Trump on Wednesday over his proclamation that the US is building a wall on the Colorado border.

But what everyone missed is that the President was only kidding on the Colorado part.

(Kiddingly) We’re building a Wall in Colorado”(then stated, “we’re not building a Wall in Kansas but they get the benefit of the Wall we’re building on the Border”) refered to people in the very packed auditorium, from Colorado & Kansas, getting the benefit of the Border Wall! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 24, 2019

“It’s clear he was joking,” said Colbert. “You know he was kidding, because he said (the wall) really works.”

Colbert understands the method, as a fellow comedian. He said it’s a time-honored tradition, “before you tell a joke, it’s very important to kick off the joke and say “Kiddingly.”

Watch the routine below.