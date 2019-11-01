‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ Has Nancy Pelosi As A Halloween Guest

Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi was tonight’s guest for Stephen Colbert on The Late Show, coming in after today’s legislative session that set the formal rules for the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump’s actions.

Colbert asked her for first reaction to the President’s Ukraine telephone call of July 25. “The first words that came out of your mouth – and we can bleep them if need be,” Colbert said, prompting anticipatory audience laughter.