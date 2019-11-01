‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ Has Nancy Pelosi As A Halloween Guest

Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi was tonight’s guest for Stephen Colbert on The Late Show, coming in after today’s legislative session that set the formal rules for the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump’s actions.
Colbert asked her for first reaction to the President’s Ukraine telephone call of July 25. “The first words that came out of your mouth – and we can bleep them if need be,” Colbert said, prompting anticipatory audience laughter.
Pelosi had a long answer prepared. “I pray for the United States of America,” said Pelosi. “It’s very sad. We don’t want to impeach a president. We don’t want the reality that a president has done something that is in violation of the Constitution.”
She contended that the issue was about more than a single phone call, but “was more about so much has happened before. And I had not been, shall we say, enthusiastic about the divisiveness that would incur from an impeachment.”
However, she said, “This was something you could not ignore. He undermined our national security by withholding military assistance to a country that had been voted on by the Congress of the United States to the benefit of the Russians. At the same time, he jeopardized the integrity of our elections, the heart of our democracy, and in doing so, in my view he possibly violated his oath of office.”
But all was not grim on the Halloween show. There was also a seasonal take on what happened today. Watch the second clip below.
