‘The Last Ship’ Star Travis Van Winkle Signs With APA

APA

Travis Van Winkle, who played “Lt. Danny Green” on all five seasons of TNT’s The Last Ship, has signed with APA.

Van Winkle also recently wrapped his series regular role of “Det. Ryan Stock” on the CBS drama, Instinct.  His other television roles include recurring on Hart of Dixie for the CW, recurring on Happy Endings for ABC, as well as guest starring roles on Scorpion2 Broke GirlsCSI: Miami90210Two and a Half MenVeronica MarsThe OCMalcolm in the Middle, and 7th Heaven.

His feature film credits include lead roles in the indie thriller Rites of Passage, opposite Wes Bentley and Stephen Dorff; Michael Bay’s Friday the 13th and the FOX/Regency comedy Meet The Spartans. He also has film credits in MGM’s Asylum, Paramount’s Transformers, and Universal’s Accepted.

Van Winkle is repped by Velocity Entertainment Partners and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein, LLP.

