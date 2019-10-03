‘The Hill’ Drama About Media & Politics From Dana Bash, Wendy Walker, Paul Grellong & Josh Berman Set At NBC

NBC is looking to explore the complicated relationship between journalism and Washington politics with The Hill, a drama in development from writer-executive producer Paul Grellong (Hawaii Five-0), executive producer Josh Berman (Drop Dead Diva) and Sony Pictures TV where Berman’s Osprey Productions is based.

The project’s auspices also include long-time Larry King Live executive producer Wendy Walker, who serves as an executive producer, and CNN’s DC-based Chief Political Correspondent Dana Bash as consulting producer.

Walker and Berman previously collaborated on another crossover drama involving media, ABC’s Notorious, inspired by the relationship between famed criminal defense attorney Mark Geragos and Walker. The project, about an attorney and a TV producer attempting to control the media, the justice system, and each other, went to series starring Piper Parabo and Daniel Sunjata.

Written by Grellong, The Hill is described as a high-stakes character drama that lives at the supercharged intersection of media and Capitol Hill where everything is transacted: information, sex, love, fame and power. The series focuses on the gifted, flawed and fascinating people who make this world home.

Grellong executive produces with Berman and Chris King via Berman’s Osprey Productions as well as Walker. Bash is consulting producer.

Grellong was an emerging playwright when he was spotted by then-Law & Order: SVU showrunner Neal Baer. Grellong started his TV career on the NBC procedural. He has since worked on Fox’s Terra Nova, NBC’s Revolution and CBS’ Scorpion. He is currently co-executive producer on Hawaii Five-0.

The Hill marks only the second stab at TV development for Grellong who had been pursued to create TV shows but his development to date had been largely in features. He was approached about The Hill by Berman who is a cousin of his by marriage.

This is the latest sale this broadcast development season for Berman’s Osprey. The company also has drama Control at CBS as well as St. Elmo’s Fire reboot and a David Slack drama at NBC — all through Sony TV.

Grellong is with the Shuman Co.