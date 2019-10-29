Syndicated ‘Dr. Oz Show’ Spinoff Series ‘The Good Dish’ Eyed For Fall 2020 Launch By Sony TV

Sony Pictures Television is moving ahead with The Good Dish, a new syndicated daytime series from The Dr. Oz Show producers, which is on track for a fall 2020 launch.

Hosted by Daphne Oz (MasterChef Junior), Vanessa Williams, Gail Simmons (Top Chef) and Jamika Pessoa (The Next Food Star), The Good Dish spinoff grew out of weekly cooking segments featured on The Dr. Oz Show. It will provide simple shortcuts, everyday recipes and trends that will make life easier, bring families together, save money and most importantly…figure out what’s for dinner, according to producers. The series hails from five-time Daytime Emmy-winning executive producers, Amy Chiaro and Stacy Rader, the team that oversees The Dr. Oz Show and ZoCo productions, Dr. Mehmet Oz’s production company.

This is the third new syndicated program announced for fall 2020, joining a Drew Barrymore talk show, from CBS TV Distribution, and a Nick Cannon talker from Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury. Of the three, only the Drew Barrymore show has officially secured station clearances yet.

“We have experienced overwhelming feedback from our audiences on “The Dish on Oz” cooking segments, which have been recently featured on The Dr. Oz Show,” said John Weiser, President First Run Television, SPT. “When Daphne Oz and this all-star ensemble were available, we recognized the opportunity for viewers, advertisers, and local broadcast stations. We have on-air tested this format and talent for two years perfecting this show we are now bringing to market. Spinoffs have the highest success rate of converting into multi-year franchises. In fact, spinoffs gave us the great Dr. Oz straight from Oprah!”

The Good Dish is produced by ZoCo Productions and distributed by Sony Pictures Television.