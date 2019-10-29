Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Liz Cheney Condemns “Shameful” Media Attacks On Impeachment Witness

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

'Star Wars' Setback: 'Game Of Thrones' Duo David Benioff and D.B. Weiss Exit Trilogy

Read the full story

Syndicated ‘Dr. Oz Show’ Spinoff Series ‘The Good Dish’ Eyed For Fall 2020 Launch By Sony TV

By Denise Petski, Nellie Andreeva

The Good Dish
The Good Dish - Pilot Sony Pictures TV

Sony Pictures Television is moving ahead with The Good Dish, a new syndicated daytime series from The Dr. Oz Show producers, which is on track for a fall 2020 launch.

Hosted by Daphne Oz (MasterChef Junior), Vanessa Williams, Gail Simmons (Top Chef) and Jamika Pessoa (The Next Food Star), The Good Dish spinoff grew out of weekly cooking segments featured on The Dr. Oz Show. It will provide simple shortcuts, everyday recipes and trends that will make life easier, bring families together, save money and most importantly…figure out what’s for dinner, according to producers. The series hails from five-time Daytime Emmy-winning executive producers, Amy Chiaro and Stacy Rader, the team that oversees The Dr. Oz Show and ZoCo productions, Dr. Mehmet Oz’s production company.

This is the third new syndicated program announced for fall 2020, joining a Drew Barrymore talk show, from CBS TV Distribution, and a Nick Cannon talker from Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury. Of the three, only the Drew Barrymore show has officially secured station clearances yet.

“We have experienced overwhelming feedback from our audiences on “The Dish on Oz” cooking segments, which have been recently featured on The Dr. Oz Show,” said John Weiser, President First Run Television, SPT. “When Daphne Oz and this all-star ensemble were available, we recognized the opportunity for viewers, advertisers, and local broadcast stations. We have on-air tested this format and talent for two years perfecting this show we are now bringing to market. Spinoffs have the highest success rate of converting into multi-year franchises. In fact, spinoffs gave us the great Dr. Oz straight from Oprah!”

The Good Dish is produced by ZoCo Productions and distributed by Sony Pictures Television.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad