DOJ Presses Judge To Allow ‘Godfather: Part II’ Clip At Roger Stone Trial

“That scene played a direct part in the very obstructive acts charged in this case,” U.S. Attorney Jesse Liu wrote in a filing. “The question is not just how Person 2 interpreted Stone’s references to the scene, but what Stone intended by them. The evidence of Stone’s intent when referencing this scene is not limited to Person 2’s subjective understanding or recollections but also includes the scene itself, where a congressional witness succumbs to pressure and speaks the lines that Stone quoted to Person 2.”

Stone’s legal team doesn’t want the scene admitted into the trial, arguing that it would prejudice jurors.

Jackson had tried to leave it to the two sides to try to resolve the issue, but they were unable to come to an agreement. According to federal prosecutors, Stone’s legal team was adamant that the only reference to the scene should come during the testimony of “Person 2,” in his understanding of what Stone meant in bringing up the movie character.

Prosecutors, though, believe that “playing the scene itself also avoids a witness — or witnesses — having to characterize aspects of the scene, including dialogue, expressions, actions, and camera work, that convey meaning.”

The trial is scheduled to begin on November 4.

Francis Ford Coppola, the director of The Godfather films, told MSNBC’s Ari Melber this week that the clip should be allowed in the trial “if it is relevant to the case.”

“The Godfather has become part of the culture,” the Oscar-winning filmmaker said. “From my point of view, anyone who would take stuff from a fictional gangster picture and put it in real life, that is not behavior … I would recommend.”

He added: “The Godfather is kind of a textbook of saying one thing and meaning another. … It’s intimidation.”

The government’s latest arguments in the case were first reported in Politico.

