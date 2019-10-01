‘The Girlfriend Experience’: ‘The Affair’s Julia Goldani Telles To Star In Season 3 Of Starz Anthology Series

The Affair‘s Julia Goldani Telles is set as the lead in the third installment of Steven Soderbergh’s critically-acclaimed anthology series The Girlfriend Experience.

Telles will play Iris, a young neuroscientist who begins to explore the transactional world of The Girlfriend Experience, only to find herself deep inside the Uncanny Valley with the relationships she creates. Set in the London tech scene, Iris quickly learns that her client sessions provide her with an edge in the tech world, and vice versa…until, that is, she begins to question whether her actions are driven by free will, or something else altogether.

Written and directed by Anja Marquardt (She’s Lost Control), The Girlfriend Experience is a reimagining of Soderbergh’s 2009 critically acclaimed movie of the same name and explores the relationships between exclusive escorts and their clients, for whom they provide far more than just sex.

Soderbergh and Philip Fleishman return as executive producers for Season 3 with Jeff Cuban serving as executive producer. Marquardt also serves as co-executive producer. The series is a Transactional Pictures of NY LP Production in Association with Populist Pictures and Magnolia Pictures.

Telles stars as Whitney on The Affair, which is wrapping up its fifth and final season on Showtime, and she also is known for her role on Amy Sherman Palladino’s Bunheads opposite Sutton Foster. Telles most recently starred in the supernatural western The Wind, which premiered at the Toronto Film Festival, Lionsgate’s Most Likely To Murder and Sony’s Slender Man opposite Joey King.