‘The Flash’ Stable In Return, Edges ‘Emergence’s L+SD Demo Ratings Delivery; ‘Bless This Mess’ Ticks Up

The CW’s Premiere Week continued Tuesday with the Season 6 premiere of flagship series The Flash, which drew a 0.6 adults 18-49 rating in Live+Same Day and 1.63 million total viewers. That was off by two tenths in the demo from the Season 5 opener last fall but on par with the season average and finale.

The Flash‘s demo rating also topped that of new ABC Tuesday drama Emergence (0.5, 3.1 million), which shed another tenth in the L+SD demo. The high-concept drama’s premiere did well in delayed viewing, rising to No. 3 new series among 18-49 after seven days of playback. But many high-concept series tend to taper off as the season goes on, as was the case with NBC’s Manifest last season.

Food for thought factoid: Neither of the two Big 4 drama series The Flash edged on the night of its Season 5 premiere last fall in L+SD 18-49 (Fox’s The Gifted and Lethal Weapon) are still around.

ABC’s Bless This Mess (0.8, 3.9 million) ticked up by a tenth in the demo, marking the only week-to-week L+SD ratings gain last night. The Conners (1.1, 5.7 million) was even with its demo fast national, down a tenth from the final, while Mixed-ish (0.7, 3.4 million) and Black-ish (0.7, 3 million) held steady.

The return of fan favorite NCIS cast member Cote de Pablo helped the veteran CBS drama log a strong start to its 17th season with a 1.3 L+SD adults 18-49 rating and 12+ million viewers for each of the first two episodes. With de Pablo’s arc over, NCIS (1.1, 11 million) experienced the steepest week-to-week demo declines last night, -0.2, hitting a L+SD viewership low. The slippage carried over to 9 PM where FBI (0.8, 8.6 million) also was off by 0.2 in the demo and was off in viewers, hitting/tying lows. At 10 PM, NCIS: New Orleans (0.7, 6.7 million) was steady in the demo and lost a few eyeballs.

NBC’s The Voice (1.5, 8.4 million) was on par with its fast national last week, a tenth below the final. New Amsterdam (0.8, 5.3 million) was the other way around, off by a tenth from the fast national, even with the final. This Is Us (1.6, 7.2 million) also dipped by a tenth in the L+SD demo. Both dramas are major delayed viewer gainers.

NBC easily won the night in 18-49; CBS did the same in total viewers.

Fox’s The Resident (0.7, 3.6 million) was steady, Empire (0.8, 2.9 million) slipped by a tenth.