‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’: Emmy-Winner Cherry Jones Joins Jessica Chastain & Andrew Garfield In Fox Searchlight Biopic

Cherry Jones is nearing her deal to join the cast of The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Fox Searchlight’s biopic about the redemption of televangelists Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker, played by Andrew Garfield and Jessica Chastain, respectively.

The Bakkers formed the world’s largest religious broadcasting network and quickly fell into financial improprieties, scheming rivals, and sexual scandal that not only broke up the marriage but also and brought down their empire.

Michael Showalter is directing the pic, which was adapted by Abe Sylvia based on the 2000 documentary of the same name. Chastain had been developing the project and will produce the project alongside Kelly Carmichael through their Freckle Films banner with Gigi Pritzker and Rachel Shane of MWM Studios.

Jones, who recently picked up an Emmy for her guest-starring role of Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale, will next be seen on the big screen in the Edward Norton-directed crime drama, Motherless Brooklyn.

She’s repped by WME.