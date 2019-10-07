Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

DreamWorks Animation & Universal To Release ‘Spirit Riding Free’ & ‘The Bad Guys’ In 2021

Got A Tip? Tip Us

‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’: Emmy-Winner Cherry Jones Joins Jessica Chastain & Andrew Garfield In Fox Searchlight Biopic

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Rob Latour/Shutterstock (10413444ef) Cherry Jones - Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series - 'The HandmaidÕs Tale' 71st Annual Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards, Day 2, Press Room, Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, USA - 15 Sep 2019
Shutterstock

Cherry Jones is nearing her deal to join the cast of The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Fox Searchlight’s biopic about the redemption of televangelists Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker, played by Andrew Garfield and Jessica Chastain, respectively.

The Bakkers formed the world’s largest religious broadcasting network and quickly fell into financial improprieties, scheming rivals, and sexual scandal that not only broke up the marriage but also and brought down their empire.

Michael Showalter is directing the pic, which was adapted by Abe Sylvia based on the 2000 documentary of the same name. Chastain had been developing the project and will produce the project alongside Kelly Carmichael through their Freckle Films banner with Gigi Pritzker and Rachel Shane of MWM Studios.

Jones, who recently picked up an Emmy for her guest-starring role of Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale, will next be seen on the big screen in the Edward Norton-directed crime drama, Motherless Brooklyn.

She’s repped by WME.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad