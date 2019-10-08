‘The Dig’: Johnny Flynn, Ben Chaplin, Ken Stott & Monica Dolan Join Carey Mulligan, Ralph Fiennes & Lily James In Netflix Pic Now Underway In UK

EXCLUSIVE: Johnny Flynn (Stardust), Ben Chaplin (The Nevers), Ken Stott (The Hobbit) and Monica Dolan (Eye In The Sky) are joining Carey Mulligan, Ralph Fiennes and Lily James in UK period feature The Dig.

Production is now underway in the UK on the drama, which is being financed and distributed by Netflix.

Set on the eve of WWII, The Dig follows a wealthy widow (Mulligan) who hires an amateur archaeologist (Fiennes) to excavate the burial mounds on her Sutton Hoo estate. When they make a historic discovery, the echoes of Britain’s past resonate in the face of it’s uncertain future‎.

Simon Stone (The Daughter), director of recent London stage hit Yerma with Billie Piper, is directing the movie from Philomena and The Duchess producer Gabrielle Tana. Ellie Wood, Clerkenwell Films’ Murray Ferguson and Carolyn Marks Blackwood are producing alongside Tana.

Moira Buffini (Harlots) adapted the screenplay based on John Preston’s book. Co-producer is Redmond Morris. The long-gestating project was developed with BBC Films.