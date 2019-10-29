‘The Deuce’ Star Thaddeus Street Signs With APA

Thaddeus Street, who played the role of Black Frankie in HBO’s The Deuce for three seasons, has signed with APA.

Street is best known for his performance as Verdon Coates Jr in the independent feature film DC Noir, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival and Urban World Film Festival. The film was written and directed by Emmy-nominated writer and director George Pelecanos.

Additionally, he played opposite of KJ Smith (BET’s Sistas) and Terayle Hill (Love Simon) in the upcoming romance drama The Available Wife, co-written and directed by Jamal Hill (Brotherly Love). He is also a lead in the upcoming crime action pic Paradise City.

Street is also repped by Cul∙ti∙vate Entertainment Partners