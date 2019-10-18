‘The Daily Show With Trevor Noah’ Says White House Presser Is Like A ‘Law & Order’ Episode

A man described as “a middle-aged Harry Potter” may have blown-up President Donald Trump’s assurances on Ukraine.

White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney today shocked a press gathering by saying that Ukraine military aide was tied to the 2016 election investigation. When told that what he was describing was a quid pro quo – something that President Trump has repeatedly denied existed – Mulvaney said, “We do that all the time with foreign policy. There’s going to be political influence in foreign policy.”

Mulvaney added that the media should “just get over it.”

Trevor Noah of Comedy Central’s The Daily Show admitted he didn’t see that one coming. “It’s like the murder suspect of a Law & Order episode confessing in the middle of the scene.”