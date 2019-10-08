‘The Daily Show With Trevor Noah’s Michael Kosta Sets Stand-Up Special On Comedy Central

EXCLUSIVE: The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Correspondent and stand-up comic, Michael Kosta is set to headline his first one-hour stand-up special on Comedy Central. The untitled special will film at Detroit’s Gem Theatre in Kosta’s home state of Michigan on Friday, November 15 at 7:30 PM and 9:30 PM ET and will premiere on Comedy Central in summer 2020.

Kosta has been a fixture on TV since his breakout performance at HBO’s U.S. Comedy Arts Festival, and has since appeared on The Tonight Show, Conan, Late Night with Seth Meyers and @midnight. Prior to The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, Kosta co-created, produced and starred in The Comment Section, guest-hosted Attack of the Show and co-hosted Crowd Goes Wild with Regis Philbin. He also served as a correspondent on The Soup spinoff series The Soup Investigates. Kosta starred in Comedy Central Presents: Michael Kosta, and released his comedy album, Comedy for Attractive People, in 2015. He was also recently seen on Comedy Central’s This Week at the Comedy Cellar and This Is Not Happening.

Kosta’s one-hour stand-up special is executive produced by Kosta and Jordan Tilzer. Tickets for his show are free and may be requested at http://www.tblus.com/michaelk.

Kosta’s special follows previously announced Comedy Central deals and projects with other members of The Daily Show’s “World’s Fakest News Team, including Roy Wood Jr, Jaboukie Young-White, Dulcé Sloan, Desi Lydic and Ronny Chieng.