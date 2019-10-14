‘The Daily Show With Trevor Noah’ To Go Live After Tomorrow’s Dem Debate

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah again will go live following the next Democratic presidential primary debate on Tuesday, October 15.

Alex Wagner, co-host and executive producer of Showtime’s The Circus and special correspondent for CBS News, will be the night’s guest interview. Noah will provide instant analysis and commentary following the debate as part of its Votegasm election coverage at 11 PM ET on Comedy Central. The Daily Show also will react in real time across its social media accounts.

David J Phillip/Shutterstock

The Daily Show‘s digital footprint has grown throughout the first three rounds of debates, making it the most engaged late-night series on social media, according to the network. It also has drawn more than 2 billion streams across YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter so far this year, a 25% year-over-year increase, with more than 4 million new social followers. For the most-recently concluded quarter, The Daily Show is the No. 1 daily late-night talk show on television among millennials (18-34), Comedy Central notes.

The upcoming live episode will be the 15th for Noah’s Daily Show. Others were the previous three 2020 Democratic debates, the 2018 and 2019 State of the Union Addresses, the night of the 2018 midterm elections and throughout the 2016 presidential election season including the final nights of the Republican and Democratic National Conventions, the presidential and vice presidential debates and election night.

Live post-debate broadcasts have become standard fare among the late-night landscape. In addition to the 11 p.m. Daily Show, CBS’ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! and NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night with Seth Meyers, have aired live broadcasts beginning at 11:30 pm or later.

President Donald Trump A “Joker Understudy,” Says Trevor Noah On ‘The Daily Show’