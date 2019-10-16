‘The Daily Show With Trevor Noah’ Breaks Down The Democratic Debate On Twitter

For anyone not watching Tuesday night’s Democratic debate, The Daily Show With Trevor Noah offered a play-by-play of the action.

Host Trevor Noah and the Comedy Central team hammed it up at the candidates’ expense by live-tweeting and roasting the faceoff.

With 12 White House hopefuls on stage, The Daily Show team had plenty of material to work with.

One of their early targets, billionaire hedge fund manager and philanthropist Tom Steyer, who made his debate debut on stage tonight in Waterville, Ohio.

Steyer complained that big business, specifically Amazon, is knocking out the competition and killing jobs in places like Ohio (yet failing to pay its share of taxes).

The Daily Show‘s response, “Tom Steyer could single-handedly end homelessness in America, but hey, it’s fun making commercials.”

FUN FACT: Tom Steyer could single-handedly end homelessness in America, but hey, it's fun making commercials. #TDSFunFacts — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) October 16, 2019

Businessman Andrew Yang was also zinged.

BREAKING: Andrew Yang announces that in lieu of an opening statement he'll be giving one lucky audience member 60 seconds in the Money Machine pic.twitter.com/DDnKKUzY4N — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) October 16, 2019

When Sen. Amy Klobuchar (Minnesota) attacked Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s plan for a wealth tax, The Daily Show said Warren got served — or in this case “slammed.”

Elizabeth Warren…. YOU JUST GOT PLAN SLAMMED! pic.twitter.com/AxEkodfRXD — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) October 16, 2019

Bernie Sanders got a bit of ribbing for his recent heart attack.