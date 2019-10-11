The CW Developing ‘American Fighter’ Drama From Juniper Place

The CW has put in development American Fighter, a drama from writer Tory Walker (I Am Elizabeth Smart), Jeffrey Kramer’s Juniper Place Productions and CBS Television Studios, where Juniper Place is under a deal.

Written by Walker, American Fighter revolves around JoJo Raines, who has a dead end life in a dead end town, hanging out with her friends because there’s nothing else to do and venting her frustrations with her fists in stupid fights of her own making. Until she gets into it with the wrong people and is assigned community service at the veteran’s rehabilitation hospital. There she meets a wounded warrior who teaches her how to hone her aggression in the form of MMA fighting. Through her training, she begins to find a sense of purpose and even a possible future, as long as the rest of the problems in her life, and her own self-destructive behavior, don’t take her down first.

Kramer executive produces for Juniper Place along with Elliot Webb. CBS Television Studios is the studio.

Walker penned the teleplay for Lifetime’s I Am Elizabeth Smart movie and worked on the first seven seasons of Psych.