‘The Crown’: Season Three Trailer Shows The Times They Are A-Changing As Olivia Colman Steps Up To The Throne

“We’re ready for you, your majesty…” opens the first trailer for season three of The Crown.

Olivia Colman makes her debut in the third season, replacing Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth with Tobias Menzies replacing Matt Smith as Prince Philip and Helena Bonham Carter replacing Vanessa Kirby as Princess Margaret.

The trailer, set against a cover of Bob Dylan’s The Times They Are A-Changing, hints at issues between the royal family.

The Left Bank-produced series launches on Netflix on November 17. This comes nearly two years on from the second season of the British drama, which launched on December 8, 2017.

Written by Morgan, season 3 of The Crown starts in 1964 as a new guard sweeps into Downing Street and the Queen and her family struggle to meet the challenges of a rapidly changing Britain. From cold-war paranoia, through to the jet-set and the space age – the exuberance of the 1960s and the long hangover of the 1970s – Elizabeth and the Royals must adapt to a new, more liberated, but also more turbulent world.

It will cover events such as the rise of the Beatles and England winning the soccer World Cup in 1966. Characters such as Camilla Parker Bowles will also start to emerge in the next season.

Ben Daniels (The Exorcist) plays Antony Armstrong-Jones, Parker Bowles is played by Call the Midwife‘s Emerald Fennell and Prince Charles by Josh O’Connor. Marion Bailey (Allied) plays the Queen Mother, Erin Doherty as Princess Anne with Jason Watkins as Prime Minister Harold Wilson and Charles Dance as Lord Mountbatten.