AFI Fest To Screen ‘The Crown’ And Honor Peter Morgan Ahead Of Netflix Drama’s Season 3 Premiere

AFI Fest 2019 said Thursday that it will play host to “An Evening With Peter Morgan,” which will be followed by a gala screening of the Season 3 opener of Netflix’s The Crown. The event is set for November 16, the day before the Morgan-created hit series about the British royal family returns on the streaming service worldwide.

Morgan, who recently signed a major overall deal with Netflix, will be feted in a Q&A at the TCL Chinese Theatre, with Season 3 cast members Olivia Colman, Tobias Menzies, Helena Bonham Carter, Josh O’Connor and Erin Doherty expected to attend.

His feature credits include writing The Queen, Frost/Nixon, The Last King of Scotland and The Damned United. Working alongside longtime collaborator and Left Bank CEO Andy Harries, he has turned The Crown into a global smash for Netflix since its 2016 launch. He currently is working on Season 4, with sources saying his exclusive Netflix pact will encompass another two seasons of the historical drama, which follows the royals into the second half of the 20th century.

The upcoming Season 3 includes Colman taking over as Queen Elizabeth from Claire Foy, with Menzies as Prince Phillip, Carter as Princess Margaret and newcomers including O’Connor as Prince Charles and Doherty as Princess Anne.

“Peter Morgan has an unmatched talent in creating some of the most engaging historical dramas,” Michael Lumpkin, director of AFI Festivals, said Thursday. “With the bold and brilliant move of introducing a new cast for Season 3 of The Crown, Morgan takes us deeper into the politics, pageantry and personalities of the British royal family.”

AFI Fest 2019 runs November 14-21 in Los Angeles and opens with the world premiere of Queen & Slim, with Clint Eastwood’s Richard Jewell to world premiere as a Gala screening November 20. The annual fest closes with the world premiere of George Nolfi’s The Banker.

