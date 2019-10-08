‘The Craft’: Nicholas Galitzine Set For Sony, Blumhouse Revamp

EXCLUSIVE: British actor Nicholas Galitzine is set to co-star in The Craft remake from Columbia Pictures and Blumhouse. The Zoe Lister-Jones-helmed reimagining is being led by Cailee Spaeny, Gideon Adlon, Lovie Simone, and Zoey Luna.

The original 1996 film — starring Robin Tunney, Fairuza Balk, Neve Campbell, Christine Taylor, and Rachel True — is credited for giving way to an onslaught of TV series and films that were both witch-themed and centered on female empowerment.

Jason Blum for Blumhouse is producing with Red Wagon Entertainment’s Douglas Wick (producer of the original) and Lucy Fisher. Andrew Fleming, who directed and co-wrote the original, will serve as an executive producer alongside Lister-Jones, Lucas Wiesendanger from Red Wagon, Natalia Anderson, Daniel Bekerman, and Couper Samuelson as well as Blumhouse’s Jeanette Volturno and Bea Sequeira.

Galitzine, who most recently starred in HBO’s Share and Netflix’s original series Chambers, is repped by WME, Anonymous Content, Curtis Brown, and Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman.