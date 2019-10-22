‘The Craft’: Netflix ‘Godless’ Star Julian Grey Joins Sony-Blumhouse Revamp

EXCLUSIVE: Julian Grey has boarded Sony/Blumhouse/Red Wagon’s reboot of 1990s femme witchcraft pic The Craft which Zoe Lister-Jones is writing, directing and exec producing.

A native Angelino, Grey recently wrapped his first feature film playing the fearless son of Will Ferrell and Julia Louis-Dreyfus in Fox Searchlight’s Downhill, directed by Nat Faxon and Jim Rash. The film, based on the Golden Globe nominated Swedish film Force Majeure follows a family on a winter ski vacation who become rattled in the aftermath of a diverted avalanche and their father’s cowardly behavior.

Grey’s TV projects include Fox’s Wayward Pines and Netflix’s critically-acclaimed gritty western Godless, in which he plays the son of the town Sheriff (Scoot McNairy) and young nephew of Emmy-winner Merritt Wever (Unbelievable, Nurse Jackie). Grey is repped by Innovative Artists, Untitled Entertainment, and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.

Jason Blum under his Blumhouse label is producing The Craft along with Oscar-winning producer Douglas Wick and Lucy Fisher for Red Wagon Entertainment. Wick also produced the original film, The Craft, and they are returning for the reboot. Executive producing the pic are Andrew Fleming, who directed and co-wrote the original film; Lucas Wiesendanger, from Red Wagon Entertainment; Natalia Anderson; Daniel Bekerman; and Couper Samuelson, Jeanette Volturno and Bea Sequeira for Blumhouse. Blumhouse and Columbia are co-financing the film.