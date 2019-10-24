Michelle Monaghan Under The Spell Of Blumhouse-Sony’s ‘The Craft’

EXCLUSIVE: The True Detective Golden Globe nominated actress is boarding Blumhouse-Sony-Red Wagon’s reboot of the 1996 teen witchcraft feature The Craft.

Michelle Monaghan joins the growing Craft cast of David Duchovny, Cailee Spaeny, Gideon Adlon, Lovie Simone, Zoey Luna, Nicholas Galitzine and Julian Grey all who’ve been announced. Monaghan’s role is being kept under wraps. The original movie followed a newcomer at a Catholic prep high school who falls in with a trio of outcast teen girls who practice witchcraft, and wage curses against those who tick them off.

She’ll next be seen in Netflix’s 2020 geo-political thriller series Messiah in which she plays CIA agent Eve Geller (Monaghan) who is in pursuit of ‘al-Masih’, investigating his story and piecing together who this man really is.

Last year, she reprised her role as Julia Meade in Mission Impossible: Fallout, which was the highest-grossing film in the Paramount Tom Cruise franchise with over $791M. Other feature credits include Saint Judy, about Los Angeles immigration attorney Judy Wood, The Vanishing of Sidney Hall, Peter Berg’s Patriot’s opposite Mark Wahlberg, Sony’s Adam Sandler pic Pixels, Marc Foster’s Machine Gun Preacher opposite Gerard Butler, Duncan Jones’ sci-fi thriller Source Code starring Jake Gyllenhaal, and Niki Caro’s North Country opposite Charlize Theron and Frances McDormand. On TV, Monaghan starred in Hulu’s drama series The Path, and the first season of HBO’s True Detective opposite Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson. Monaghan is repped by ICM, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and attorney Robert Offer.

Zoe Lister-Jones is writing, directing, and executive producing The Craft. Jason Blum under his Blumhouse label is producing The Craft along with Oscar-winning producer Douglas Wick and Lucy Fisher for Red Wagon Entertainment. Wick also produced the original film, The Craft, and they are returning for the reboot. Executive producing the pic are Andrew Fleming, who directed and co-wrote the original film; Lucas Wiesendanger, from Red Wagon Entertainment; Natalia Anderson; Daniel Bekerman; and Couper Samuelson, Jeanette Volturno and Bea Sequeira for Blumhouse. Blumhouse and Columbia are co-financing the film.