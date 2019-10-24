‘The Bureau’ Creator Eric Rochant Signs With Brillstein Entertainment Partners

Click to Skip Ad
By Nellie Andreeva, Denise Petski

Eric Rochant, creator, showrunner and director of the praised French TV series The Bureau (Le Bureau Des Legendes), has signed with Brillstein Entertainment Partners as he is plotting a move to Hollywood.

Rochant recently finished shooting the fifth and final season of political thriller series The Bureau, which airs on French broadcaster Canal+. With the show coming to an end, Rochant has set his sight on creating, showrunning and directing opportunities in the U.S.

The Bureau centers around French intelligence officer Malotru, who after six years of undercover work in Syria, returns home, where he struggles to forget his undercover identity under which he’s in love with a Syrian teacher. He makes a mistake and then has to pay the consequences beyond all expectation, putting everybody around him in danger, especially his country and the ones he loves.

Rochant produces the series with Alex Berger through their production company TOP-The Oligarchs Productions. Federation Entertainment is the distributor.

Rochant previously was a writer-director on Canal+ series Mafiosa. He also wrote and directed features Möbius , The Patriots and Love Without Pity, among other credits. He won the César Award for best first work for his 1989 film Love Without Pity and was nominated for the Palme d’or for his 1994 film The Patriots.

