Ben Young Set To Write, Direct StudioCanal/Blumhouse Remake Of Curtis Hanson’s 1987 Thriller ‘The Bedroom Window’

EXCLUSIVE: Studiocanal and Blumhouse are teaming on a remake of The Bedroom Window, hiring Ben Young to write and direct a new version of the 1987 thriller that starred Steve Guttenberg and Elizabeth McGovern and launched the star of Curtis Hanson, the late writer/director who went on to helm hits including L.A. Confidential and Wonder Boys.
Based on the Anne Holden novel The Witnesses, the original film follows a man who beds his boss’ wife. During the tryst, she observes from his bedroom window a violent attack on a young woman. He goes to the police on his lover’s behalf to report a crime he didn’t actually witness. Soon he is a suspect and potential target for the attacker.
Young made his directorial debut on the 2016 Venice Film premiere film Hounds of Love, and he followed by directing the Mandeville/Good Universe film Extinction, which Netflix released last year. Young started his career as a writer and director of award winning shorts, commercials, music videos, fashion films and television. He’s repped by Thruline, UTA and Jackoway Tyerman.
