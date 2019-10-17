‘The Batman’: Paul Dano To Play The Riddler

In the wake of Jonah Hill and Warner Bros. backing away from talks, Paul Dano will now play The Riddler in Matt Reeves’ The Batman.

He fills the role once played by Jim Carrey in Warner Bros. 1995 movie Batman Forever.

Dano was recently nominated for an Emmy for his role in Escape at Dannemora. He directed, co-wrote and produced the critically-acclaimed film Wildlife. Feature credits include Love and Mercy, Prisoners, 12 Years a Slave, There Will Be Blood, Youth and Okja.

Soon after Warners and Hill couldn’t come to a deal, word was that the studio turned to Dano to play the key villain.

The Matt Reeves-Dylan Clark produced movie starring Robert Pattinson in the title role, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman and Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, will hit theaters on June 25, 2021. Mattson Tomlin and Reeves co-wrote the script. Cameras roll in January in London.