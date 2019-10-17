Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

‘Black Beauty’: Claire Forlani & Iain Glen Join Mackenzie Foy & Kate Winslet In Constantin Classic Redo, Shoot Underway

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Stephen Colbert Extends CBS 'Late Show' Deal To August 2023 (Exclusive)

Read the full story

‘The Batman’: Paul Dano To Play The Riddler

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

In the wake of Jonah Hill and Warner Bros. backing away from talks, Paul Dano will now play The Riddler in Matt Reeves’ The Batman.

He fills the role once played by Jim Carrey in Warner Bros. 1995 movie Batman Forever. 

Dano was recently nominated for an Emmy for his role in Escape at Dannemora. He directed, co-wrote and produced the critically-acclaimed film Wildlife. Feature credits include Love and Mercy, Prisoners, 12 Years a Slave, There Will Be Blood, Youth and Okja. 

Soon after Warners and Hill couldn’t come to a deal, word was that the studio turned to Dano to play the key villain.

The Matt Reeves-Dylan Clark produced movie starring Robert Pattinson in the title role, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman and Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, will hit theaters on June 25, 2021. Mattson Tomlin and Reeves co-wrote the script. Cameras roll in January in London.

 

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad