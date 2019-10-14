‘The Batman’ Finds Its Selina Kyle In Zoë Kravitz

Warner Bros. new The Batman movie has found its Selina Kyle aka Catwoman in Big Little Lies star Zoe Kravitz. Her deal is official. The film directed by Matt Reeves comes out on June 25, 2021.

Kravitz joins Robert Pattinson who has the title role, Jeffrey Wright who is playing Commissioner Gordon and Jonah Hill who is in talks for a villain role.

The actress follows in the path of such great big screen performers who’ve worn the Catwoman black leather suit as Michelle Pfeiffer, Anne Hathaway and Halle Berry, the latter who starred in a Warner Bros. standalone pic with the villain’s name. On the Gotham TV series, Kyle was played by Cameron Bicondova, and going way back to The Batman 1960s series, those who meowed included Julie Newmar, Lee Meriwether, and Eartha Kitt. The character, whose choice of weapon is a bullwhip, made her first appearance as “The Cat” in Batman #1 in the spring of 1940 and is known as having a complex love-hate relationship with the Dark Knight.

Kravitz boasts a big resume with feature credits that include Mad Max Fury Road, the Fantastic Beasts franchise, the Divergent franchise, X-Men: First Class, and the The Lego Batman Movie in which she played…yes, Catwoman (and all Batman fans know who Kyle is). Kravitz’s TV credits include Hulu’s High Fidelity, Big Little Lies as Bonnie Carlson, the woman with a guilty conscience and Showtime’s Californication. Kravitz has been performing music since she was 16, most recently fronting the band Lolawolf which released the album Calm Down in 2014. Last year, she was featured on the Janelle Monae song “Screwed” on the latter’s album Dirty Computer. She was also featured on “Anti-Social Smokers Club” on Rae Sremmurd’s third album SR3MM.

Mattson Tomlin and Reeves co-wrote the script for The Batman. Dylan Clark and Reeves produce. Michael E. Uslan is EP. Production begins in January in London, UK.

Kravitz is repped by Paradigm, Untitled Entertainment and Edelstein, Laird & Sobel.