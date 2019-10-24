‘The 100’ Prequel Series From Jason Rothenberg In Works At The CW As Backdoor Pilot

The long-rumored prequel to post-apocalyptic drama The 100 is getting closer to reality. The CW has given a backdoor pilot production order to the project, from The 100 developer/executive producer/showrunner Jason Rothenberg. Written by Rothenberg, the potential prequel is being developed as a planted spinoff and will be introduced in an episode from the upcoming seventh and final season of The 100.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

The Untitled 100 Prequel is set 97 years before the events of the original series. It starts with the end of the world, a nuclear apocalypse that wipes out most of the human population on Earth, and follows a band of survivors on the ground as they learn to cope in a dangerous world while fighting to create a new and better society from the ashes of what came before.

Rothenberg will executive produce with The 100 EP Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo of Alloy for The 100 producers, Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. TV and CBS Television Studios.

Rothenberg had been teasing a potential The 100 prequel for the past couple of years. In 2016, he revealed plans to write a prequel novel for Alloy, the publisher of The 100 YA book series by Kass Morgan that became the basis for the CW drama. In interviews earlier this year, Rothenberg teased that he was writing a script for a prequel series. I hear the script was completed this past summer.

The 100 follows a group of post-apocalyptic survivors, largely a group of criminal adolescents. They are among the first people from a space habitat, the Ark, to return to Earth after a devastating nuclear apocalypse. Season 7, which will consist of 16 episodes, is slated to premiere in 2020.