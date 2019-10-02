EXCLUSIVE: We hear that Hustle & Flow Oscar nominee and Empire star Terrence Howard is joining Brett Leonard’s feature Triumph opposite Breaking Bad’s RJ Mitte. Howard will also executive produce the pic with Mitte.

Triumph is being produced by Massimiliano Musina of The MAP Group, Michael Clofine of Digital Ignition Entertainment, and Michael D. Coffey, who also wrote the film based on his life story. Taylor & Dodge are repping the pic’s worldwide rights, which are up for sale at the American Film Market next month.

Triumph follows a bright and determined teen with mild cerebral palsy (Mitte) as he strives to be a wrestler on his high school’s team while going to humorous lengths to win over the heart of a classmate, the girl of his dreams. Production is currently underway in Los Angeles.

The pic also stars Colton Haynes (San Andreas), Grace Victoria Cox (Netflix’s The Society), and Jonathon Schaech (DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Ray Donovan). Also EPing with Howard and Mitte are Jean Michael Lif, Gabrielle Tuite, Jonathan Bross, Ken Ziman, Rich Seldes, George Wight, David LaChance, Tyler W. Conney and Phillip Dawe.

“I’m proud to be a part of this important film, Triumph, that highlights virtues such as sacrifice, perseverance, and the infinite strength of the human spirit; overcoming adversity while promoting anti-bullying, and inclusivity for young people with disabilities. My family and I are honored to support the United Cerebral Palsy Foundation with this film,” said Howard today.

Howard currently stars in Fox Network’s Empire, and will next be seen in Patriot Pictures/Well Go USA’s Cut Throat City starring Eiza Gonzalez, Ethan Hawke, Wesley Snipes and more. Leonard is an award-winning director whose work on Virtuosity, The Lawnmower Man and Hideaway propelled him into the spotlight. Up next, Leonard will direct the Sci-Fi Adventure Dark Star.

Mitte has a SAG TV drama series ensemble award for his work on Breaking Bad. Mitte is repped by LINK Entertainment and Abrams Artists Agency; Haynes is repped by UTA and United Talent Agency; Cox is repped by Paradigm Talent Agency and Authentic Talent and Literary Management; Schaech is repped by Abrams Artists Agency and LINK Entertainment; Howard is represented by Universal Bridges; and Leonard is repped by Ben Bradford.