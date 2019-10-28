‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ Hollywood Premiere Canceled Tonight Due To Getty Fire

Paramount and Skydance Media have canceled tonight’s Los Angeles premiere of Terminator: Dark Fate due to the ongoing Getty Fire which broke out overnight in the Sepulveda Pass connecting West L.A. to the San Fernando Valley.

The premiere was to take place at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Imax on Hollywood Boulevard, with an after-party at the Tropicana in the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel. Paramount will be donating food intended for the after-party to the American Red Cross, which is serving those affected by the fires.

The movie opens this Friday, with previews starting at 7 PM on Halloween night, October 31. Dark Fate reteams Terminator producer James Cameron with stars Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton for the first time since the 1991 Terminator 2: Judgment Day, which Cameron also directed. Tim Miller directed Dark Fate. Cameron also has a story by credit.

Fox via Disney is handling foreign distribution, with the pic grossing $12.8 million from a handful of territories this past weekend including UK and France.

This morning, the California Highway Patrol closed the southbound 405 Freeway from the Ventura Freeway to Sunset Boulevard in L.A.. The northbound 405 Freeway remains open. At least five homes have burned and mandatory evacuations are in effect for more than 10,000 homes in the Brentwood and Westwood areas due to the Getty Fire, which erupted at about 1:30 AM.

Thousands have been evacuated including LeBron James and Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter.

All L.A. schools in the area have canceled classes for the day, as have UCLA and Santa Monica College, though they have not been evacuated.

FilmLA said one permitted location production in the Palisades section of Los Angeles was canceled in the wake of the fire.