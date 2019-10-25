Netflix’s Ted Sarandos To Receive PGA’s Milestone Award

Netflix head Ted Sarandos will receive the 2020 Milestone Award from The Producers Guild of America, the guild announced today. The award will be handed out at the 31st Annual Producers Guild Awards on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.

“Ted continues to push the industry to new heights through his leadership at Netflix, which has forever left its mark on Hollywood,” said Gail Berman and Lucy Fisher, Presidents of the PGA. “He has provided a platform for producers to create new content that may not otherwise be seen, providing not only more opportunities for producers, but also more content and pleasure for audiences around the world.”

Sarandos, Netflix’s Chief Content Officer, called the honor “a great thrill” as it “celebrates the exceptional talent and the executive teams at Netflix who together have played such a meaningful role in shaping the way TV and films are made, distributed and enjoyed around the world.”

The PGA’s top honor, the Milestone Award recognizes an individual or team who has made “historic contributions” to the entertainment industry. The Guild’s 2019 honoree was Toby Emmerich, and past recipients oinclude Sherry Lansing, Clint Eastwood, Jim Gianopulos, Alan Horn, Bob Iger, Jeffrey Katzenberg, Ron Meyer, Steven Spielberg and Tom Rothman, among others.