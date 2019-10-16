Ted Bundy Docuseries Set At Amazon Focuses On Relationship With His Longtime Girlfriend

Amazon Prime Video has set a five-part docuseries Ted Bundy: Falling for a Killer, which chronicles the notorious serial killer’s relationship with his longtime girlfriend.

Set for 2020, the series reframes Ted Bundy’s crimes from a female perspective – uncovering the disturbing and profound way in which his pathological hatred of women collided with the culture wars and feminist movement of the 1970s, culminating in one of the most infamous true-crime sagas of our time.

Bundy kidnapped, raped, and murdered numerous young women and girls during the 1970s. He confessed to 30 murders — and was suspected of many more — before his arrest and eventual 1989 execution.

After nearly 40 years of silence, Elizabeth Kendall and her daughter Molly share their experiences with unsettling new details about Bundy, the pull he had on women and an abundant archive of never-before-seen family photos.

Amazon Studios and Saloon Media are producing Falling for a Killer, which also features interviews with other female voices, including survivors of Bundy’s attacks – some of whom are stepping forward for the first time.

Producer-director Trish Wood spent a decade reporting and producing investigative documentaries for CBC’s current-affairs program The Fifth Estate.

Bundy has been the subject of numerous documentaries and film/TV projects, including this year’s Joe Berlinger-directed feature Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile, starring Zac Efron as Bundy.