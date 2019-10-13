Taylor Swift Banner Covered At Staples Center By NHL’s LA Kings, Perceived As Jinx By Fans

A banner honoring Taylor Swift is seen during the "1989" world tour at Staples Center on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2015 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

The National Hockey League’s Los Angeles Kings are singing a Taylor Swift song about a banner hanging from their ceiling: “I Knew You Were Trouble.”

Responding to a tweetstream by fans, the Kings have covered up the pop singer’s “most sold-out performances” banner for their home games this season. The banner was first installed at Staples Center in August 2015 after Swift’s 16th sold-out concert there.

NBC

The Kings won the Stanley Cup in 2012 and 2014, and went to the conference finals in 2013. But last year, they had the worst record in the Western Conference and second-worst in the league.

“The connection to our fans is our highest priority and through our engagement they have made it clear that the banner shouldn’t be part of their Kings game experience,” said Michael Altieri, senior VP of marketing, communications, and content for the Kings and AEG Sports, to the Los Angeles Times. “We didn’t see an issue in covering it for our games and in fact see it as an opportunity to show our fans that we hear them.”

The banner was covered on Saturday for the Kings home opener against the Nashville Predators, a 7-4 win,

“We are undefeated when the Taylor Swift banner is covered up!” tweeted the Kings’ mascot, Bailey,

Swift has yet to issue a statement.