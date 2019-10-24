Taylor Kitsch (21 Bridges) is attached to star in Neill Blomkamp (District 9) sci-fi thriller Inferno for Stuart Ford’s AGC Studios.

Lone Survivor and Waco actor Kitsch will play a cop who is called to investigate a seemingly ordinary murder in the New Mexico desert. The arrival of the FBI confirms his suspicions that something bigger – perhaps extraterrestrial – is at play. The hunt for the killer puts him face-to-face with a humanoid beast who will stop at nothing to exterminate the one witness to the crime.

Production is due to get underway in early 2020. CAA also brokered the AGC financing deal and will co-represent domestic and Chinese rights.

Blomkamp, who followed-up acclaimed debut District 9 with sci-fi pics Elysium and Chappie, posted New Mexico imagery on his instagram account in August. Inferno would mark his first feature since 2015 movie Chappie. The director tweeted over the summer that he was off the RoboCop sequel.

The director said about his new project, “I am very excited to be getting behind the camera and making Inferno with AGC. The film is filled with themes and concepts that I find deeply fascinating, I feel lucky to be shooting it.”

Ford added, “Over the last decade Neill Blomkamp has proven himself to be one of the most innovative creators of science fiction cinema in the world and I’m convinced that Inferno is going to break new ground and take Neill’s body of work to even greater heights.”

AGC’s AFM slate will also include the recently announced Pierre Morel action-thriller The Blacksmith and action pic North Hollywood.

Blomkamp is repped by ICM. Kitsch is repped by CAA.