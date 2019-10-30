Tarantino, Robert Richardson To Receive Camerimage Honor; StarzPlay Buys ‘Four Weddings’ Series For UK; TrustNordisk Boards ‘North Sea’ – Global Briefs

Long-time collaborators Quentin Tarantino and cinematographer Robert Richardson will receive the joint Cinematographer-Director Duo Award at the closing night of Polish festival Camerimage. The pair have collaborated on five features including Once Upon A Time In Hollywood and have won five Oscars between them. Camerimage, a film fest dedicated to the art of cinematography, runs Nov 9-16 this year in its new home of Toruń, Poland.

StarzPlay, the streaming service run by Lionsgate-owned network Starz, has picked up Mindy Kaling’s 10-part miniseries adaptation of rom-com Four Weddings And A Funeral, and will premiere the show exclusively in the UK on December 12. Natalie Emmanuel, Nikesh Patel and John Reynolds lead the cast of the series, which follows a young communications director for a New York senatorial campaign who receives a wedding invitation from her college schoolmate now living in London and leaves her professional and personal life behind. It was produced by MGM Television and Universal Television.

Scandi sales outfit TrustNordisk has boarded The North Sea, a disaster movie from the makers of The Wave and The Quake. John Andreas Andersen will direct the story of the consequences that come from one of the world’s largest offshore oil discoveries, on the coast of Norway. Shoot is set for summer 2020 and the budget is $6.7m (€6m). Harald Rosenløw Eeg and Lars Gudmestad wrote the screenplay. Producers are Martin Sundland, Catrin Gundersen and Therese Bøhn of Oslo-based Fantefilm. The Wave was a hug hit in Norway, recording more than 800,000 admissions, while The Quake was the most seen film of 2018 in its native country. TrustNordisk handled sales on both of those titles and sold US rights to Magnolia Pictures. An English language version of The North Sea screenplay will be available in early 2020.