‘Taken’ Director Pierre Morel Boards AGC & Jon Shestack Action Movie ‘The Blacksmith’ About A Weapons Expert With A Unique Set Of Skills

Taken filmmaker Pierre Morel has been set to direct action-thriller The Blacksmith, screenwriter Ben Ripley’s (Source Code) adaptation of the graphic novel by Malik Evans and Richard Sparkman.

Jon Shestack (Air Force One) will produce with Jason Netter (Wanted), and Jeremy Stein, with AGC Studios’ Stuart Ford executive producing. Samantha Shear and Bob Sobhani will also executive produce. AGC will finance and co-pre U.S. rights with UTA.

Production is due to commence in 2020 on the feature about ‘Blacksmith’ Wes Loomis, a go-to weapons expert or the intelligence community. When his clandestine lab is destroyed and his colleagues murdered, Wes must “go on the run with only his unique set of technological skills to keep him alive, in a journey that takes him to the heart of his own dark profession.”

The film will form part of AGC’s AFM sales slate, which as we revealed earlier this week will also include action pic North Hollywood.

Said Ford, “Ben Ripley’s terrific script introduces us to a highly original, new breed of tech savvy action hero in Wes Loomis, and Pierre is the perfect director to bring this franchise to life”.

Added Shestack, “Our hero is thrown out into the world with no allies and none of his usual tools. His race to survive is one thrilling improvisation after another, and I can’t wait to see Morel bring that to life.”

Morel was represented in the negotiations by UTA and law firm Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush & Kaller, and is managed by Renee Tab at Sentient; Shestack was represented in the negotiations by law firm Weintraub Tobin Chediak Coleman Grodin; and AGC’s VP of Legal & Business Affairs negotiated on behalf of AGC.

Last year we revealed that NBC was in development on a TV adaptation of the graphic novel.