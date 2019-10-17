‘T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle’ Renewed For Season 3 By VH1

EXCLUSIVE: T.I., Tiny & Co. are back for another go-round. VH1 has ordered a third season of T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle, which has started production we have learned. The 12 new episodes will air in 2020.

The reality show, a continuation of the long-running T.I. & Tiny: Family Hustle, features rapper-actor Tip “T.I.” Harris and Tameka “Tiny” Harris and their children Zonnique, Messiah, Domani, Deyjah, King, Major and Heiress.

In Season 2, T.I. and Tiny moved back in together under the same roof while juggling family, friendships and careers. Monica was faced with a health crisis in her family in the midst of launching a new album and tour. Toya was in full boss mode expanding her empire while contemplating the next relationship steps for her and her boyfriend Red. And Letoya and Tommie entered a new chapter as they welcomed their first child.

The cast endured a personal tragedy in season 2 when Precious Harris, sister of Tip “T.I.” Harris, who had been featured on the show, died following a car accident. Production was halted for a few days following her death.

T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle, which has delivered solid ratings for VH1, is executive produced by Tip Harris for Grand Hustle, Tameka Harris for Pretty Hustle and Brian Sher for Category 5. Christian Sarabia, Vinnie Kaufmann, Jennifer McGrogan and Donna Edge-Rachell serve as executive producers for 51 Minds Entertainment.