Swedish Musical ‘A Piece Of My Heart’ Goes International With English Dub From ABBA’s Björn Ulvaeus

EXCLUSIVE: Swedish musical comedy A Piece Of My Heart, which is set for a wide domestic release in its home territory via Nordisk Film on Christmas Day this year, is getting the international treatment with an English dub arranged by ABBA band member Björn Ulvaeus.

Berlin-based sales outfit Picture Tree International is taking the film to AFM having initially picked it up ahead of last year’s market in LA, and will be hosting two private screenings of the English version.

It stars Malin Akerman, whose credits include Zack Snyder’s Watchmen, Rampage alongside Dwayne Johnson and Showtime series Billions, and Christian Hillborg of Fleabag and The Last Kingdom fame, in a story based on the music by legendary Swedish artist Tomas Ledin.

Ledin composed the original score and Swedish lyrics. Ulvaeus has re-arranged them into English with altered lyrics, which were re-recorded by the same cast.

With the international version of the film now in hand, Picture Tree has begun locking early deals on the title, including for Israel (Nachshon Film), Taiwan (AV Jet Media) and Poland (TVP).

Further distribution in Scandinavia is scheduled for soon after the Sweden roll-out, with Finland set for January 3, also via Nordisk.

Edward af Sillén directed the film, Vasa wrote the screenplay, Patrick Ryborn was the producer for Stockholm-based Unlimited Stories.